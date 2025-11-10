November 10, 2025
Phishing Scam Probe Costs District Over $4,000

AUBURN, IND. (WOWO) DeKalb Central School Board President Valerie Armstrong addressed allegations by board member Greg Lantz regarding improper use of school technology.

Armstrong said an investigation, launched after a phishing email was reported, found no financial losses for staff or students. The district spent more than $4,000 on the investigation.

The Office of the Attorney General reviewed the case and subsequently closed it, confirming no wrongdoing occurred. Armstrong refuted Lantz’s claims and emphasized the district’s response to the incident.

