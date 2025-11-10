Purple Star Schools Highlight Support for Military Families

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) As Veterans Day approaches, the Indiana Department of Education has recognized nearly 100 schools for their support of military-connected students and families. The 2025 designations include 80 newly-named Purple Star Schools and 19 renewals, valid for three years.

Schools must meet several criteria to earn the designation, including maintaining a dedicated military family point of contact, hosting annual military programs, maintaining a public military display, and guaranteeing interviews for qualified military family members seeking school employment.

Governor Mike Braun highlighted the importance of recognizing service members and military families, while Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner emphasized the schools’ role in fostering civic responsibility and understanding of military service.