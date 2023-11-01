Portugese-Based Orthopedic Company Announces Warsaw Expansion

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A Portuguese-based orthopedic technology company has announced its establishment of a formal subsidiary based in Warsaw. INside Indiana Business reports that PeekMed’s expansion is timed with the launch of its web platform that’s undergoing beta testing to hit the U.S. market. PeekMed has developed an artificial intelligence-based pre-operative planning system for orthopedic surgery.

The company said in a news release the expansion will allow it to strengthen its presence in the health care market, provide support to American customers and grow partnerships and collaboration. It is unclear how many employees the new subsidiary will have.