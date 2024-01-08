Potential Winter Weather Looming Monday Night Into Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Winter weather could hamper your Tuesday morning commute as spotty snow showers are expected to move in late tonight and become widespread by the early Tuesday morning commute.

Meteorologist Liz Braden with our partners in news at 21Alive has issued a “A First Alert Weather Day” (Yellow Tier) for the Tuesday morning commute. Some morning delays are possible and should be monitored. The snow looks to be heavy and wet in consistency, and will likely lead to some quick accumulation (generally within the span of 2-4″) before the freezing line pushes outside of our area and we switch back over to rain for the midmorning hours, helping to melt off most, if not all, of the accumulation over the course of the day.

