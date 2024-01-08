ISP announces annual human trafficking awareness initiative

The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) is partnering with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) for CVSA’s Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative.

Across North America this week, ISP’s CVED personnel will hand out outreach materials to commercial drivers during inspections.

ISP says CMV drivers are “in a unique position to identify potential incidents of human trafficking.”

The Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative is part of CVSA’s Human Trafficking Prevention Program. The program seeks to reduce human trafficking throughout North America through coordinated enforcement and investigative and educational awareness measures within the commercial motor vehicle industry.

To report suspected human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text INFO to 233733.