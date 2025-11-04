Powers Hamburgers Victim Of Vandalism

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A longtime Fort Wayne favorite was the target of vandalism overnight, just hours after closing on Friday.

Powers Hamburgers, known as the “Slider Capital of the World,” reported Saturday that its downtown location had been damaged during the night. The incident left a window broken, forcing the restaurant to delay its Saturday opening while employees cleaned and weatherized the affected area.

The restaurant reopened around 12 p.m., thanking its staff and loyal customers for their quick support.

The Fort Wayne Police Department has been notified and is investigating the vandalism.

Despite the setback, Powers Hamburgers says it’s not letting the incident slow it down.

“Please come out and show our team some love,” the restaurant added. “We are open and ready to serve our iconic sliders!”

The decades-old diner, a staple of downtown Fort Wayne, continues to serve customers daily while police look into the case.