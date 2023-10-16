October 16, 2023
Pre-K Education is now available for all FWCS Students

by Michael McIntyre0
(Photo Supplied/FWCS)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  For the first time, all students living within the boundaries of Fort Wayne Community Schools district will have access to high quality pre-K at an FWCS elementary school. Harris Elementary and St. Joseph Central Elementary will start full-day pre-K classes on Tuesday, October 17th.  FWCS offers a variety of full-day and half-day pre-K programs at neighborhood schools throughout the city.

Eligibility for neighborhood school pre-K programs is based on:

  • Age: Children must have been 4 but not yet 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023 to be eligible to attend pre-K during the 2023-24 school year.
  • Address: Fort Wayne Community Schools offer both full-day and half-day pre-K programs for children living within the boundaries of FWCS elementary schools.

There is limited space available for the FWCS pre-K programs. Parents wanting to receive more information about pre-K registration should call Pre-K Coordinator Katie Ziegler at 260-467-2850.

