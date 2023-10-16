Public Comment Welcome Regarding Potential Rate Increases From I&M

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power customers are invited to comment on the utility’s pending rate request. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will hold the public hearing this evening at Purdue University Fort Wayne in the Walb Student Union at 6 P.M. which is the first of two public hearings in the case. I&M is seeking a two-phase increase that would raise annual revenues by $116.4 million.

Residential monthly service charges would rise from $14.79 to $17.50 per month. Officials are inviting public written comment on the matter through the end of the day on November 8th. The 2nd public comment hearing will be held on October 30th in South Bend.