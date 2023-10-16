Allen County Bicentennial Executive Planning Board, Board of Commissioners Unveil Bicentennial Logo

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind (WOWO) – The Allen County Board of Commissioners joined the Allen County Bicentennial Executive Planning Board at a press conference this morning in the historic Allen County Courthouse.

On April 1, 2024, Allen County marks 200 years of progress, growth, and development. Allen County has a rich history going back to its original founding in 1824. Since then, it has grown into a vibrant community with a diverse population and thriving economy.

Allen County Council President and Bicentennial Executive Board Chair, Tom Harris, shared that, “A lot has happened in the world, in our country, and in our county in the last 200 years. We look forward to using this opportunity to reflect on the past, but also to celebrate the community that we are today, while looking to the future.” He also shared that celebrating the momentous occasion is a great way to promote pride in the county and all it has to offer.

Councilman Harris explained that the Executive Board envisioned the nine-month long commemoration to be a decentralized, grassroots way of celebrating because Allen County is so large – we are actually the largest county geographically in the state – and we have vastly different areas ranging from urban, suburban and rural communities, as well as a diverse population of residents with different histories and experiences. Opening ceremonies will take place the first of April next year with closing ceremonies in December 2024.

Pone Vongphachanh, Director for Community/Economic Development for the City of New Haven, welcomed individuals, organizations, and businesses to participate in the Bicentennial Celebration.

Organizations can sign up to become a bicentennial affiliate at www.allencounty200.com. The portal for individual volunteers will open in several more days.

Finally, during the press conference Allen County Commissioners Therese Brown and Rich Beck introduced a flag design contest. Beginning January 1, 2024, Allen County residents will be able to help create a lasting legacy for the county by submitting flag design ideas. One entry will become the new, official Allen County Flag.

They invite everyone to participate as we celebrate 200 years and look forward to another 200 years of success in Allen County.