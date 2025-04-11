April 11, 2025
Indiana News

Princeton Tornado Strikes

by Network Indiana0

PRINCETON, Ind. (WOWO) — A confirmed tornado damaged parts of Princeton, Indiana, on Thursday afternoon, including homes, trees, and a local high school. No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service and Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven reported damage in several areas, including Seminary, Pine, Oak, and Ford streets. North Gibson Community School Corp. said Princeton Community High School sustained damage, and classes are canceled Friday.

The tornado touched down around 4:50 p.m. ET. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 4:30 p.m., which was upgraded to a tornado warning shortly after radar indicated possible rotation.

Vanoven shared storm updates on Facebook and asked residents to avoid the affected areas. The Red Cross opened a shelter at the Salvation Army in Princeton, and a local caterer provided meals from a food truck in the neighborhood.

Related posts

Southwest Allen County School’s statement regarding lockout at several schools

Kayla Blakeslee

Ball State Bilked in 2nd Scheme for $5 Million

Kayla Blakeslee

Engineer says Mounds Lake Reservoir plan has fatal flaws

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.