Princeton Tornado Strikes

PRINCETON, Ind. (WOWO) — A confirmed tornado damaged parts of Princeton, Indiana, on Thursday afternoon, including homes, trees, and a local high school. No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service and Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven reported damage in several areas, including Seminary, Pine, Oak, and Ford streets. North Gibson Community School Corp. said Princeton Community High School sustained damage, and classes are canceled Friday.

The tornado touched down around 4:50 p.m. ET. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 4:30 p.m., which was upgraded to a tornado warning shortly after radar indicated possible rotation.

Vanoven shared storm updates on Facebook and asked residents to avoid the affected areas. The Red Cross opened a shelter at the Salvation Army in Princeton, and a local caterer provided meals from a food truck in the neighborhood.