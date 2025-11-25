Wisconsin Woman, 89, Charged in School Crosswalk Hit-and-Run

CUDAHY, Wis (WOWO) . — An 89-year-old Cudahy woman has been charged with felony hit-and-run after allegedly striking a 9-year-old girl who was walking to school last month.

Prosecutors filed charges last Monday against Darlene Adam, accusing her of hitting the child, identified as Lenci Lamberg, in a crosswalk near J.E. Jones Elementary School on Oct. 28. Police say Adam left the scene after the collision.

According to investigators, officers located Adam’s vehicle two blocks away at Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore hospital, where she told officers she was there for a scheduled appointment. Adam reportedly stated she believed she had struck a rock or construction barrel rather than a person.

Lenci suffered a concussion and other injuries but was able to return to school on Nov. 4, one day after her 10th birthday.

Adam told officials last Monday that she did not see the child and described the incident as accidental. She also stated that she will no longer be driving.

The case has renewed discussion about when older adults should stop driving. Lauren O’Desky, owner of Oasis Senior Advisors, said families should monitor driving behavior and have conversations about safety when concerns arise.

Adam is not in custody. If convicted of the felony hit-and-run charge, she could face up to nine months in jail.