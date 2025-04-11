Grain Bin Death

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WOWO) — A woman died in a grain bin accident Thursday morning in Marshall County, said Coroner Dean Byers.

“She was breaking loose the grain so they could load it and it took her down,” said Byers. “She did not get into the auger.”

The accident happened on a farm half way between Plymouth and Bourbon, about 10 a.m.

The woman was identified as Marilyn Miller, 58, of Mishawaka. Byers said her exact cause of death had not been determined.

“We don’t know. An autopsy’s been scheduled for tomorrow (Frida).”

Byers said in his experience such accidents are rare.

“I’ve been involved in the office for a number of years and never had one,” he said.