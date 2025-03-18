Property Tax Rally

STATEHOUSE, (WOWO) — Hoosiers upset over their property tax bills protested at the Indiana Statehouse on Monday afternoon.

The question of balancing meaningful property tax relief with the needs of public schools and municipal services has been the focal point of the debate over Senate Bill 1. Indiana Governor Mike Braun’s original plan would have reset all homeowners’ property tax rates back to 2021 levels. That proposal would have cost local governments more than $1 billion next year and more than $1.5 billion a year by 2028. This would have included losses in the tens of millions for some school corporations.

The Senate removed that provision from the bill, which is why Braun isn’t happy and neither are his supporters.

“I’m asking this state government to get back on track and run itself efficiently. It’s not like we’re asking locals and school districts to do anything more,” Braun said at the rally.

Marshall County Commissioner Jesse Bohannon told the crowd he disagrees with what many of his fellow city and county officials have told lawmakers about the potential impact of SB 1. He said governments like his already have significant cash reserves, some of which he believes should be refunded to taxpayers.

“If we set the right priorities on the state and local levels, we can cut taxes and provide the effective, limited government that our people deserve,” he said.

The bill is being discussed in the House Ways and Means Committee. They have until April 10 to send the bill to the full House.