Storms, Wind, Temps Drop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A strong system arrives Wednesday evening, bringing the risk of severe storms followed by a sharp drop in temperatures.

Today will be the warmest day of the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will pick with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wednesday starts dry and windy and highs will reach the low to mid-60s before a cold front moves in. A line of storms is expected between 5 p.m. and midnight, with the highest risk in western Indiana. Damaging winds are the main threat, with a chance of large hail.

“As the storm spreads eastward the system weakens,” said Matt Eckhoff from the National Weather Service. “Instability decreases and then the threat is lower. That’s why the threat area is lower to the east and lower to the west.”

Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight, with highs struggling to reach the mid-40s Thursday. Lingering moisture may bring a wintry mix in the morning, though no accumulation is expected.

“We’re going to be up and down, it’s quite the rollercoaster of temperatures,” Eckhoff added.

Spring officially begins at 5:01 a.m. ET Thursday. Temperatures will rebound by Friday, reaching the mid-50s. Another round of rain is expected late Friday into the weekend.