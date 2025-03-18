March 18, 2025
Lafayette Woman In Seattle

SEATTLE, WA. (WOWO) — A woman from Lafayette, Indiana was arrested in Seattle, Washington Sunday on accusations that she killed two women on February 28.

34-year-old Laporia Shenett and 28-year-old Kadeisha Ross were found dead inside of the Village Square Apartments at 107 Cochise Trail. Police believe 50-year-old Seyenne Vargas killed both women on the night of February 28 and they weren’t found dead until the morning of March 1 by Shenett’s sister. A handgun and bullet casings were found at the scene.

Investigators believe Vargas killed the two women, disassembled the handgun, and stashed pieces of it around Gary, Indiana. The cops say they found all of the pieces of the gun, put it back together, and tested. Their ballistics tests indicate the gun is a match to the one Vargas was carrying. They also think Vargas borrowed the gun from a friend.

Police believe Vargas was in a “prior domestic partnership” with Shenett.

Vargas is facing charges of murder, obstruction of justice, false informing, and unlawful use of a firearm. She faces more than 100 years in prison.

