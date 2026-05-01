Prosecutor Awaiting Ballistics, Analysis in High Dive Park Fatal Shooting Case

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — A high-profile officer-involved shooting in Elkhart remains under active review months after a teenager was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police at a city park.

According to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office, the homicide unit is still waiting on at least one critical forensic analysis report before a final determination can be made on whether the shooting was legally justified, as first reported by WSBT 22.

The shooting occurred February 8th at High Dive Park in Elkhart, where investigators say officers were conducting a late-night check on five people inside a vehicle around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities say 17-year-old Bryan Axel Ramirez Gomez exited the vehicle and fired a handgun, prompting two officers to return fire. Gomez was struck and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have previously said the officers involved were acting in response to what they described as an immediate threat after shots were fired toward them.

As part of the ongoing review, prosecutors say they are still awaiting forensic results tied to the incident—likely including ballistic analysis and other physical evidence testing—that will factor into whether the use of deadly force was justified under Indiana law.

Once that report is completed and submitted, prosecutors say they will move forward with a final decision on the case.

The investigation remains open and is being handled through the county’s homicide unit, with officials emphasizing that a full review is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings before any determination is made.