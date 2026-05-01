May 1, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Sen. Jim Banks Pushes Bill to Speed Up VA Facility Construction for Veterans

by Brian Ford0

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — Indiana Senator Jim Banks is backing new bipartisan legislation aimed at speeding up construction of VA facilities and improving access to care for veterans.

The proposal, known as the “Faster VA Construction Act,” would allow the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to use commercial building codes instead of its own federal standards—a move supporters say could significantly cut delays and reduce project costs.

Backers of the bill argue the current system adds unnecessary red tape, slowing the delivery of new clinics and hospitals for veterans, including those in Indiana.

If approved, the measure would streamline the construction process while maintaining safety standards already used across the private sector.

Supporters say the goal is simple: get facilities built faster so veterans can receive care sooner.

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