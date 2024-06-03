Man arrested after standoff at Canterubry Green

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was arrested Monday morning after a standoff at Canterbury Green.

26-year-old Tavon Underwood has been charged with criminal confinement, a level 6 felony.

A female reported a domestic dispute between her and a male suspect shortly before 5 a.m. by text messaging 911. Dispatch and officers worked to obtain the exact location of the female who was requesting police assistance inside an apartment in the 2800 block of Northgate Blvd.

The female was able to safely exit with a child. Officers determined the female had been held inside the apartment against her will by Underwood.

Officers were able to confirm Underwood was still inside the apartment along with other adults. Underwood also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant from an unrelated criminal investigation. Officers were able to get the other adults out of the apartment without incident, but Underwood remained inside.

Due to Underwood failing to comply with commands to exit the apartment, Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Unit responded to assist. Shortly after the arrival of the additional support units, Underwood was taken into custody without incident just after 7:30 a.m.