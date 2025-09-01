Purdue Fort Wayne Now Facilitating Safe Drug Disposal Year-Round

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Every spring, Purdue University Fort Wayne participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It’s an opportunity for students, employees, and others to properly dispose of unneeded medications to help prevent misuse and opioid addiction.

Dave Herbst, an officer with the Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department, and Eric Manor, associate chief of campus and community wellbeing, discussed previously what it would take to offer the service on campus year-round. Their curiosity and combined efforts have helped establish a permanent drop-off location on PFW’s Main Campus. A secured collection bin is located outside the front door of the police office in the Support Services Building. That location is #11 on the campus map, which can be viewed by clicking here.

The bin can be used daily; items are later transported to the Indiana State Police post on Ellison Road for permanent disposal.

“Anyone can drop off the medication they don’t want,” said Andrew Cottrell of University Police. “It’s open to the public and we empty it daily.”

The Environmental Protection Agency says drug take-back programs are important to protect against abuse, accidental poisoning, and damage to the environment. Flushing medications or throwing them in the trash can lead to water contamination.

Cottrell said a senior citizen recently dropped off 10 years of unused drugs in pill bottles.

“It’s not being recorded, and we have no interest in who it is—or what it is,” Cottrell said. “We’re just here to take it and get it off the streets. This is a way for anybody, including students, to safely dispose of anything they don’t want, without fear of reprisal.”