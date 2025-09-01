Labor Day: Honoring the American Worker Since the 19th Century

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Labor Day is more than just the unofficial end of summer—it’s a holiday rooted in the fight for workers’ rights that dates back more than 140 years.

The first Labor Day celebration took place on Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City, organized by the Central Labor Union. Thousands of workers took unpaid leave to march from City Hall to Union Square, demanding better working conditions and shorter hours.

At the time, many Americans worked 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, in unsafe and grueling conditions. Children as young as 6 often worked in mills, factories, and mines. Labor unions grew in strength in the late 19th century, organizing strikes and rallies to call for reforms.

In 1894, following the deadly Pullman Strike that left dozens of workers killed by federal troops, Congress passed legislation making Labor Day a national holiday. President Grover Cleveland signed it into law on June 28 of that year.

Since then, the first Monday in September has been set aside to honor the contributions of American workers and the labor movement’s role in shaping the nation. Parades, picnics, and speeches have long been part of the tradition; however, today, many Americans also view the long weekend as an opportunity for travel, barbecues, and back-to-school preparations.

The U.S. Department of Labor describes the holiday as “a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.”

Happy Labor Day!