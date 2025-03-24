March 24, 2025
Local News

Raising Cane’s Partners With Humane Fort Wayne to Celebrate Golden Birthday

by Alyssa Foster0
(Photo Supplied/Humane Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Raising Cane’s is celebrating its golden birthday and is inviting the community to help celebrate.

They’re partnering up with Humane Fort Wayne, offering a Golden Birthday Plush Puppy for sale. 

The plush puppy is now available in restaurants and online for just $9.99 until April 29. 

Purchases will support local animal welfare organizations, supporting Humane Fort Wayne’s mission of “providing comprehensive, lifesaving resources to pets and their people.”

The annual campaign has collectively raised over $2 million for animal welfare organizations.

Related posts

Clown scares Fort Wayne children

Saige Driver

City Completes Waynedale Flood Project

Dean Jackson

Bluffton Looking For Dispatchers

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.