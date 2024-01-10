January 10, 2024
Ohio News

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau Is Asking For Your Help In Solving A Recent Robbery In Lima

by David Scheie0

LIMA, Ohio (WOWO) — It happened around 12:40 on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, four masked black male subjects entered Kay Jewelers in the Lima Mall, armed with hammers, and proceeded to smash display cases and remove the jewelry.

Mall security followed the subjects but one of them pulled out a gun and pointed it at the security guard.

No one was injured in the incident and the robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-227-3535.

 

