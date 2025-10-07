Recycle Tech, Empower Teens This Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Got old electronics lying around? Turn your clutter into a cause this weekend at the Parkview YMCA’s Electronics Recycling Event, happening Saturday, October 11, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Hosted at the Parkview YMCA (10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN), the event gives residents a safe, eco-friendly way to dispose of outdated devices—while supporting the YMCA’s Teen Program.

✅ What You Can Recycle:

Participants are encouraged to bring a wide variety of items, including:

Phones, laptops, tablets, chargers

TVs (under 46” and over 46”)

Printers, keyboards, game consoles

“Anything that plugs in or takes batteries”

💵 Recycling Fees:

Laptops & Desktops: $2 each

TVs under 46″: $20 each

TVs 46″ and over: $30 each

All other electronics: $2 each

“This event is a win-win for our community,” said Jennifer Marbaugh, Sales & Marketing Representative for OmniSource Electronics Recycling. “It helps protect the environment while investing in the future of our teens.”

All proceeds go directly to the YMCA Teen Program, which provides mentorship, leadership development, and enrichment opportunities for local youth.

📍 Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Parkview YMCA, 10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Cost: Varies by item; see above

👥 No Registration Needed

The event is open to the public, and no pre-registration is required. Volunteers will be on-site to assist with drop-offs and answer any questions.

Whether you’re clearing out drawers full of old cords or upgrading your home tech, this is the perfect opportunity to recycle responsibly and give back to the Fort Wayne community.

For more information, contact Jennifer Marbaugh at

📞 260-456-0512 or 📧 Jennifer.Marbaugh@omnisource.com