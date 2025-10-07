700+ Demand Change in Animal Control Practices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO). — A growing online petition is calling on Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) to change its approach to handling wild animals, alleging that many are euthanized without proper evaluation.

The petition — which had more than 700 signatures as of Monday — is gaining traction on social media, sparking debate over how the agency responds to wildlife calls.

Kristen Werling, founder of the Werling Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center, said wildlife veterinarians — not general small-animal vets — should assess animals like possums, raccoons, and foxes, due to their unique medical needs.

“Many of these animals are treatable, but they’re being put down before anyone with species-specific knowledge gets a chance to evaluate them,” Werling said.

In response, FWACC Director Amy-Jo Sites said the agency had handled 574 wildlife intakes through August 31 of this year. Of those, 181 were rehabilitated or relocated, while others were deemed too sick or injured to survive.

That includes a sick fox on Sept. 30, which officials say could not be saved despite intervention.

While the agency maintains that it follows proper procedures, the petition’s supporters are pushing for more transparency, expanded partnerships with local wildlife rehabbers, and an updated evaluation protocol.