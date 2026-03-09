INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Following a February of harsh winter weather that disrupted blood drives and depleted national reserves, the American Red Cross is urging Indiana residents to step up this March.

As part of Red Cross Month, the organization is offering unique health incentives and financial rewards to ensure the blood supply remains stable heading into the spring severe weather season.

To encourage both new and returning donors, the Red Cross is providing two major incentives for all successful donations made between March 1 and March 31, 2026:

Free A1C Testing: Donors will receive a free screening for their hemoglobin A1C. This test provides individuals with their average blood sugar levels over the past three months, offering a helpful tool for monitoring heart health and diabetes risk.

$15 Amazon Gift Card: All donors who come to give blood, platelets, or plasma during March will receive a $15 Amazon Gift Card via email.

Severe winter weather in February caused widespread cancellations of blood drives across the country. With spring storms already threatening parts of the nation, the Red Cross warns that any further disruption could impact patient care at local hospitals.

“A simple act of donating blood or platelets can be the lifesaving gift people are counting on,” the organization stated. “Donors of all blood types remain critical to keeping momentum up.”

Upcoming Donation Opportunities in Central Indiana

The Red Cross has scheduled dozens of drives across the region through the end of the month. Key locations include:

Marion County

March 13: American Red Cross (1510 N. Meridian), 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

March 18: Butler University (704 W. Hampton Dr.), 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

March 19: Salesforce Tower (111 Monument Circle), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

March 31: Riley Hospital (702 Barnhill Dr.), 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hamilton County

Carmel (March 13): IU Health North Hospital, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Noblesville (Daily): Noblesville Blood Donation Center (14765 Hazel Dell Crossing), Various times.

Fishers (March 23): Heartland Church, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Surrounding Counties

Greenfield (March 30): Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Avon (March 20): IU Health West Hospital, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bloomington (March 25): Showers Business Plaza, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health.

Schedule: Use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Save Time: Donors can use RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their appointment, significantly shortening the time spent at the drive.

The Red Cross is also seeking Blood Donor Ambassadors to greet and check in donors, as well as Transportation Specialists to deliver blood products to local hospitals. Those interested can apply at redcross.org/volunteertoday. To see the full list of locations click here: RedCrossBlood.org/March

