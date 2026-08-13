Red Cross Urges Indiana Donors to Help Rebuild Blood Supply Amid National Crisis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The American Red Cross is again urging eligible Indiana residents to donate blood or platelets as the organization works to rebuild the nation’s blood supply during an ongoing summer blood crisis.

The Red Cross says the blood supply remains under severe pressure following what it describes as a four-year summer low in available blood products. The organization declared its second-ever national blood supply crisis in late July.

Thousands of donors have responded since then, but the Red Cross says more donations are needed to keep hospitals supplied with blood for patients who depend on transfusions.

The organization says just three additional donors at every blood drive could make a meaningful difference in stabilizing the supply.

The need comes as families shift into back-to-school routines and many people make their final summer travel plans — periods when blood donations can traditionally decline.

The Red Cross says all blood types are needed, and people who are eligible to donate are encouraged to schedule an appointment as soon as possible.

The organization says donors can schedule through the Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or 1-800-733-2767. The Red Cross also offers a tool for finding nearby blood drives and managing appointments.

In Indiana, the Red Cross has several blood donation opportunities scheduled across northeast Indiana during the remainder of August.

In Allen County, blood drives and donation appointments are scheduled at the Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center and other community locations.

Upcoming Fort Wayne-area opportunities include:

Aug. 12: 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.

12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road. Aug. 13: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center.

11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center. Aug. 13: 11:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107.

11:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107. Aug. 14: 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center.

9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center. Aug. 14: 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center.

9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center. Aug. 15: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul, 1720 E. Wallen Road.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul, 1720 E. Wallen Road. Aug. 15: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center.

7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center. Aug. 15: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center.

7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center. Aug. 16: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center. Aug. 16: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center.

7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center. Aug. 17: 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center.

1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center. Aug. 17: 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center.

Additional August drives are scheduled in Adams County, including Aug. 17 at Lehman Park Pavilion in Berne and Aug. 28 at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

The Red Cross says anyone unable to donate personally can still help by encouraging eligible family members, friends and coworkers to make appointments.

As an incentive, people who come to donate blood or platelets between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31 will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email, subject to applicable restrictions. Details are available at the Red Cross August donor promotion page.

The Red Cross says summer is one of the most challenging times of year for maintaining an adequate blood supply because school breaks, vacations and travel can reduce the number of people available to donate.

At the same time, hospitals continue to need blood products for patients undergoing surgery, cancer treatment, emergency care and other medical procedures.

The Red Cross Indiana Region serves more than 6.9 million people across Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Ohio through five chapters, including Northeast Indiana.

The organization has also expanded its blood collection capacity in Indiana, including a newer Blood and Platelet Donation Center in Noblesville that opened earlier this year.

For people who are eligible to donate, the Red Cross says making an appointment now can help ensure hospitals have the blood products they need as summer comes to an end.

The message from the organization is straightforward: the national blood crisis has not ended, and more donors are needed.

One appointment — and potentially just a few additional donors at each blood drive — can help move the blood supply in the right direction and protect lifesaving patient care.