Michigan Operation Removes 1,000-Plus Illegal Firearms in Statewide Push

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — More than 1,000 illegal firearms have been removed from Michigan streets since 2021 through a statewide law enforcement initiative targeting people who are prohibited from possessing guns.

The milestone was announced Tuesday as Michigan officials highlighted the results of Operation Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together Michigan Department of Corrections parole and probation agents and local police to conduct enhanced compliance checks on offenders who are legally barred from possessing firearms.

The initiative focuses particularly on high-risk offenders, including convicted felons with histories involving weapons according to News10 Lansing.

Since its launch, authorities say more than 11,000 compliance checks have been conducted involving felony offenders. Officers have recovered not only illegal firearms, but also ammunition and illegal drugs during some of those encounters.

Michigan has approximately 32,000 people on probation and another 8,600 on parole, according to the governor’s office. More than 1,000 parole and probation agents supervise those individuals statewide.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer credited the cooperation between state and local agencies for helping remove firearms from people who are not legally permitted to possess them.

“Operation Safe Neighborhoods is reducing violence in our communities and helping every Michigander feel safe,” Whitmer said. “I’m proud of the partnership between state and local law enforcement to get more than 1,000 illegal firearms off our streets.”

Whitmer’s administration says Michigan has also seen an 11% reduction in violent crime over the past five years.

Lansing police say their own efforts have resulted in the recovery of hundreds of illegal firearms.

Lansing Police Chief Robert Backus said cooperation and support from state government can make a significant difference for officers working to address gun violence.

“It does make my job easier; it makes all police officers’ jobs easier when you have support from organizations, especially government,” Backus said.

Backus said Lansing police have recovered roughly 275 illegal firearms through their current efforts and more than 2,000 illegal firearms over the past five years.

He also pointed to a decline in violent crime in Lansing, saying the department has recorded year-over-year reductions in fatal and non-fatal shootings dating back to 2020.

The statewide initiative comes as Michigan law enforcement agencies continue focusing on people who are legally prohibited from possessing firearms, rather than relying solely on investigations following violent crimes.

Community advocates say taking illegal guns out of circulation can help prevent shootings before they occur.

Michael McKissic, founder of the Mikey 23 Foundation, became involved in gun-violence prevention after his son was killed more than a decade ago.

McKissic said removing illegal firearms is an important part of keeping neighborhoods safe.

“As far as illegal guns, it’s very important to get those off the street, totally off the street,” McKissic said.

He said reductions in gun violence are particularly meaningful for children and families.

“When that violence is down, when that gun violence is down, it makes me feel good because when we’re working with the kids, you can see that kids are being kids,” McKissic said.

The governor’s office says the firearm milestone is part of a broader investment in Michigan public safety.

Since taking office, Whitmer has invested nearly $2 billion in public safety, according to her administration. The state’s current budget also includes $50 million for public safety revenue-sharing grants.

Officials say Operation Safe Neighborhoods will continue using state and local law enforcement partnerships to identify prohibited gun possession and other violations among people under community supervision.

The goal is to intervene before illegal firearms can contribute to additional violence — while holding offenders accountable for violating the conditions of their probation or parole.