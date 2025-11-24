Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old Aliyah Difilippo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl named Aliyah Difilippo. She was last seen around 7:11 p.m. in the 5200 block of Harrison Street.

Aliyah was wearing a black tank top and black pajama pants. She is 5 feet tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has long curly brown hair, brown eyes, dental braces, and earrings.

A county-wide alert was sent to phones to help find her.

If you know anything about where Aliyah might be, call 260-427-1222 or 911 immediately.