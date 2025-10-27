Redistricting Special Session Announced by Governor Braun with GOP Backing

INDIANAPOLIS (October 27, 2025) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun has announced plans to convene a special legislative session aimed at redrawing the state’s congressional district boundaries. This move comes amid growing support from key Republican figures, including U.S. Senator Jim Banks, Congressman Marlin Stutzman, and other GOP leaders across the state. State Representative Bob Morris said on Fort Wayne’s Morning News that he expects the session to take place as soon as early to mid November.

Governor Braun emphasized the necessity of this redistricting to ensure fair representation and to address concerns regarding the current district maps. “It’s time to ensure that our congressional districts reflect the will of the people and provide fair representation for all Hoosiers,” said Braun during a press conference at the Indiana Statehouse.

Senator Banks expressed his support for the initiative, stating, “Redrawing these districts is crucial for maintaining Republican strength in Indiana and ensuring that our voices are accurately represented in Washington.”

Congressman Stutzman echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of redistricting in safeguarding Republican interests. “This is a necessary step to protect our values and ensure that our districts align with the current political landscape,” Stutzman remarked.

The special session is expected to convene in early November, with legislative leaders working to finalize the proposed maps ahead of the session. Governor Braun has indicated that the session will be “organic” and driven by input from lawmakers across the state.

As the session approaches, discussions continue among Indiana Republicans about the specifics of the redistricting plan and its potential impact on the state’s political landscape.