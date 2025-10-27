Deputies Arrest Man Accused of Breaking Into Grant County Home

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A Grant County man is facing burglary charges after deputies say he broke into a home while the owner watched it happen on security cameras.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 3000 block of Shildmyer Road Saturday after the homeowner reported seeing someone inside their house remotely and then watched as the suspect covered the camera. When deputies arrived, they found signs of forced entry near the garage and spotted the suspect—identified as 46-year-old Eric Pohlman—briefly appear in a window before retreating inside.

After repeated commands for him to surrender, deputies deployed a Taser to take him into custody safely. Investigators say they found items Pohlman had gathered from the home, including personal belongings belonging to the homeowner.

Pohlman was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of burglary, theft, and resisting law enforcement. His bond was set at $10,000, or 10 percent, by Marion City Court Judge Joshua Howell.

Sheriff Del Garcia credited deputies’ quick response and teamwork for ending the situation safely and reminded residents to routinely test their home security systems and report any suspicious activity.