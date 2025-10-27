iPhone Crash Alert Helps Deputies Find Wreck Off US 6 Near Corunna

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Technology played a key role in getting first responders to the scene of a serious overnight crash near Corunna early Sunday morning.

Around 2:17 a.m., DeKalb County Central Communications received an iPhone crash detection alert from the area of U.S. Highway 6 and State Road 327. Deputies and the Corunna Fire Department were dispatched and located the wrecked vehicle about 460 feet off the roadway.

Investigators say a 2018 Volkswagen Passat, driven by 29-year-old Jaykob Levi Levitz of Angola, had left the road and struck a tree. Levitz suffered a laceration to his forehead, and his passenger, 29-year-old Sheilah Marie Whiteman of Auburn, reported pain injuries.

Both were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment. Deputies believe alcohol was a factor, and the driver admitted he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials say the iPhone crash alert helped shorten response time, allowing crews to reach the scene quickly despite the vehicle being hidden far from the roadway.

The incident remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.