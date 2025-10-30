Redistricting Town Hall In Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — A town hall was hosted in Evansville Wednesday night to discuss the idea of redrawing Indiana’s congressional maps.

It was put on by Democrat State Representative Alex Burton (Indiana’s 77th district) and former Democrat Senator Joe Donnelly.

“We’ve been brought in to a redistricting conversation that leads to some concern,” said Burton. He went on to tell the crowd that Indiana has more issues they need to deal with such as property taxes, healthcare costs, housing,and more.

Donnelly echoed Burton’s comments and issued a message to Republicans who want to redraw the maps in their favor.

“They work for the people of Indiana. They don’t work for somebody in the White House. They don’t work for somebody in the governor’s office. They work for you. That’s how they should handle this,” said Donnelly.

Donnelly also used a football analogy when talking to the crowd and comparing it to redistricting.

“You don’t play a football game and in the third quarter change all the rules. That’s what’s going on here,” said Donnelly.

Both Donnelly and Burton urged people in the audience to tell their elected leaders to reject the idea of redistricting if that’s how they feel.

Right now, there are nine congressional districts in Indiana, with seven represented by Republican lawmakers and two by Democrats. If Republicans efforts are successful, all nine seats could be represented by Republicans.