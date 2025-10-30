UN Official Blasts Trump’s Announcement That US Will Restart Nuclear Weapons Testing

(AP) — The top U.N. official on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States will restart its testing of nuclear weapons.

Antonio Guterres, the U.N. Secretary General, said in a statement that “current nuclear risks are already alarmingly high” for any other countries to join in.

“We must never forget the disastrous legacy of over 2,000 nuclear weapons tests carried out over the last 80 years,” he said, according to his deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haqq. “Nuclear testing can never be permitted under any circumstances.”