Relief Supplies Flood Michigan School Gym After Storms

UNION CITY, MI (WOWO) Residents in Union City, Michigan are coming together to help neighbors recover after tornadoes swept through southwest Michigan last week.

In the days following the storms, Union City High School has been transformed into a central hub for relief supplies. Tables and gym floors are filled with donations ranging from bottled water and food to personal hygiene items for families dealing with storm damage.

According to reporting from WXYZ in Detroit, the amount of aid arriving from both local residents and nearby communities has grown rapidly as volunteers organize the donations and distribute supplies.

Some homeowners are now beginning the long process of cleanup and rebuilding. Garrett Hoyt said his family’s home sustained significant damage when a tornado moved through the area. Volunteers quickly stepped in to help remove multiple trees that had fallen in his yard.

Community members say neighbors have been helping each other clear debris and restore properties wherever possible.

Union City High School officials say the response has extended well beyond the local community. Principal Amber Case said donations have been arriving from nearby towns and even from people outside the state who want to help storm victims.

For some families, the donations are helping replace basic necessities lost during the storm and power outages. Residents say everyday items like toothpaste, food and personal supplies quickly become essential after a disaster.

Union City leaders say the high school will continue serving as a relief center while recovery efforts continue across the community.