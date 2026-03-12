March 12, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Elkhart Stepmom Sentenced 65 Years in Child Abuse Death

by Brian Ford0
brown wooden framed glass window

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) A 27-year-old Elkhart woman has been sentenced to 65 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in the death of her six-year-old stepson, local news outlets report. The child, who died last August, suffered serious injuries including a traumatic brain injury and punctured lung. His father, 29, also pleaded guilty to murder charges related to the case.

Court documents reveal the boy endured ongoing physical abuse, including beatings by hand and belt, forced exercise while carrying weights, and confinement in a room under video surveillance. Authorities say the woman interfered with the investigation by lying to medical personnel and law enforcement, deleting key evidence, and advising the father not to cooperate.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker described the woman as accepting responsibility but noted her actions hindered the pursuit of justice. The presiding judge called the case one of the most tragic he had encountered in decades.

The sentencing concludes a case that highlighted the extent of child abuse within the household and resulted in the loss of a young life. It has sparked renewed focus on child welfare enforcement in the region. The details were reported by WSBT.

Related posts

Senate Plan Would Curb Drug Abuse Among Women

Kylie Havens

Butler Using $2.9M Grant to Create Waterway Museum

Kylie Havens

Allen County Sheriff sued over Three Rivers Festival incident

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.