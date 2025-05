NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — Shoppers age 55 and older will receive a 5% discount on their total in-store purchases.

To take advantage, seniors simply need to present their Kroger loyalty card or an alternate form of identification at checkout and inform the cashier that they qualify for the discount.

Certain exclusions apply to the offer.

The discount will not be available on alcohol, tobacco, fuel, gift cards, prescriptions, or other restricted items.