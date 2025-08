FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Rent seems to be out of control as the nation faces a shortage of housing.

So – just how much space CAN you get for 15-hundred dollars per month in Fort Wayne?

Rent Cafe just surveyed the top 200 cities nationwide and found that renters in the Summit City can stretch out in 1159 square feet.

That’s more than 5 times bigger than in Manhattan where you get 216 square feet for your money.

The average American gets about 715 square feet for 1500 dollars.