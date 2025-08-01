Braun On Illegal Immigration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced on Friday that several state agencies will collaborate with federal immigration leaders to deport people who are in the country illegally.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security, State Police, Department of Correction, and National Guard have all signed agreements to work with federal immigration enforcement. These agreements allow designated officers to perform immigration enforcement functions, such as arrests and issuing detainers.

The Indiana Department of Correction will provide up to 1,000 beds at Miami Correctional Facility for detainees, and the National Guard’s Camp Atterbury may be used to house individuals subject to deportation without interfering with their training readiness.

“Indiana is not a safe haven for illegal immigration. Indiana will fully partner with federal immigration authorities as they enforce the most fundamental laws of our country,” said Braun in a Friday news release.