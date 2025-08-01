August 1, 2025
Indiana News

Elkhart Woman Sentenced For Attempting To Burn Trailer

by David Scheie

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — Anna Blackmon reportedly told police that she lit a trailer behind a van on W. Marion St. on fire to get back at her previous landlord in December of 2022.

The Goshen News says she claimed she sprayed signs with bug spray before lighting them on fire inside the trailer to get back at the landlord for “taking advantage of” and scamming her.

Blackmon was sentenced for Arson to two years at the Indiana Department of Corrections, though between her time served and good time credit, she has already served it.

