August 7, 2025
Ohio News

Repossessed Car, Repossessed Dealer Name

by David Scheie0

LIMA, Ohio. (WOWO) — Tia McCreary purchased her car from Taylor Kia of Lima in February of 2024 according to NBC-4 Columbus.

Due to insufficient information – preliminary financing on the car was canceled and the dealer repossessed it.

As McCreary was researching legal options – she noticed that the name Taylor Kia of Lima was not registered currently with the Ohio Secretary of State since Taylor Automotive let it expire.

So – she registered the dealership name under her name – effectively repossessing it.

A court hearing is set for August 18th to determine what – if anything – the dealership can do about it.

