Rescue Swimmers Save Individual at Six-Span Bridge

ELKHART COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) Osolo EMS conducted a water rescue Sunday afternoon after a report of a possible drowning under the Six-Span Bridge on County Road 17 in Elkhart.

According to WSBT 22, responders found the individual conscious and breathing beneath one of the bridge spans. Osolo Fire deployed rescue swimmers who were able to reach the patient with the assistance of a personal canoe provided by a member of the public.

The patient was safely transported back to shore. The Indiana DNR and the Elkhart Fire Department Water Rescue Team conducted a sweep of the area with drones and boats, confirming that no additional victims were present in the St. Joseph River.