Space Heater Blamed for Marion Apartment Blaze

MARION, IND. (WOWO) Two juveniles were hospitalized and four families displaced after a structure fire in Marion on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1200 block of North Washington Street, where flames were pushing through second-floor windows of a multi-family dwelling, according to the Marion Fire Department.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire on the upper floor and brought the blaze under control by 10:22 a.m. No one was found inside the building during a search, but two juveniles were transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

According to Fox 59 – investigators determined the fire began accidentally due to a space heater on the second floor. Damage to the building is estimated at approximately $85,000.