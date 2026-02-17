McDonald’s Posts 6.8% U.S. Sales Gain

CHICAGO, IL (WOWO) McDonald’s says its renewed focus on value meals and promotions is drawing customers back into restaurants.

According to reporting from Fox Business, U.S. same-store sales rose 6.8% in the fourth quarter, marking the largest increase in about two years and exceeding analysts’ expectations of 4.9%.

Company executives credit discounted bundles, five-dollar offers and limited-time promotions for boosting traffic. Holiday campaigns, including a themed meal promotion in December, also contributed to what the company described as its highest single sales day on record.

Global comparable sales increased 5.7% in the quarter, while adjusted earnings topped Wall Street estimates. Revenue climbed to more than $7 billion. International markets, including Britain, Germany and Australia, also posted steady demand.

Looking ahead, McDonald’s plans to continue emphasizing affordability while expanding beverage offerings, including cold coffees, crafted sodas and energy-style drinks under its McCafe brand in the United States and select international markets.