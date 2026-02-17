February 17, 2026
McDonald’s Posts 6.8% U.S. Sales Gain

by Brian Ford0

CHICAGO, IL (WOWO) McDonald’s says its renewed focus on value meals and promotions is drawing customers back into restaurants.

According to reporting from Fox Business, U.S. same-store sales rose 6.8% in the fourth quarter, marking the largest increase in about two years and exceeding analysts’ expectations of 4.9%.

Company executives credit discounted bundles, five-dollar offers and limited-time promotions for boosting traffic. Holiday campaigns, including a themed meal promotion in December, also contributed to what the company described as its highest single sales day on record.

Global comparable sales increased 5.7% in the quarter, while adjusted earnings topped Wall Street estimates. Revenue climbed to more than $7 billion. International markets, including Britain, Germany and Australia, also posted steady demand.

Looking ahead, McDonald’s plans to continue emphasizing affordability while expanding beverage offerings, including cold coffees, crafted sodas and energy-style drinks under its McCafe brand in the United States and select international markets.

