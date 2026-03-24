Retired Detroit Police Sergeant Charged with Rape and Kidnapping

DETROIT, MI (WOWO) A retired Detroit police sergeant is facing multiple felony charges as authorities prepare to bring him back to Michigan following his arrest out of state.

Officials say 62-year-old Benjamin Wagner was taken into custody in North Carolina and is awaiting extradition. He faces seven counts of criminal sexual conduct and five counts of kidnapping tied to allegations spanning several years, according to WXYZ-TV.

Prosecutors allege the case involves multiple victims, including minors, with incidents dating back to the late 1990s and early 2000s. Investigators say the alleged crimes include the abduction and assault of teenage girls and young women.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office described the allegations as part of a pattern of conduct while Wagner was serving as a law enforcement officer. He retired from the Detroit Police Department in 2017.

The case is also renewing scrutiny of earlier accusations. Wagner was previously tried in 2002 on separate allegations involving a young relative but was acquitted at that time.

A member of Detroit’s Board of Police Commissioners says the case raises questions about whether Wagner should continue receiving retirement benefits. City officials indicate any decision on pension forfeiture could depend on whether the alleged crimes occurred while he was on duty.

Detroit police leadership says the department takes all allegations seriously and emphasized that no one is exempt from investigation.

Authorities say Wagner is expected to face court proceedings in Michigan once extradition is completed.