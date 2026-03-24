Dozens Injured in Frigidaire Oven Recall Case

Federal safety officials say about 174,800 Frigidaire gas ranges are being recalled due to a defect involving the oven’s bake burner. The issue can cause delayed ignition, creating a risk of burns for users, according to Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Authorities report at least 62 incidents connected to the problem, including 30 cases where consumers reported burn injuries.

The affected ranges were sold between June 2025 and January 2026 at major retailers including Home Depot and Lowe’s, as well as online through the manufacturer’s website. Several thousand additional units were also distributed in Canada.

The recall covers dozens of models across Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery and Frigidaire Professional product lines. Consumers can locate model and serial numbers inside the drawer beneath the oven.

The manufacturer, Electrolux, is offering free repairs to address the issue. Consumers are advised to contact the company directly to schedule service and avoid using the oven portion until repairs are completed. Officials note that the stovetop function is not affected by the recall.

Safety experts say consumers who own one of the affected units should act promptly to reduce the risk of injury.