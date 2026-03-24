Health Officials Warn of Measles Spread in Southeast Michigan

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Health officials in southeast Michigan are working to contain a confirmed measles outbreak in Washtenaw County that has been linked to multiple public exposure sites.

Three cases have been identified so far, all connected to an unvaccinated adult who visited several high-traffic locations in Ypsilanti and Canton between March 4 and March 8, according to Bridge Michigan.

The initial case was announced on March 11, with investigators later confirming two additional infections involving unvaccinated individuals between the ages of 5 and 17. Officials say those exposures occurred at a range of commonly visited places, including retail stores, medical clinics and other public settings.

Health leaders say anyone who may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms for up to 21 days. Symptoms can include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a distinctive rash that typically begins on the face before spreading.

Residents are advised to contact a healthcare provider before seeking in-person treatment if symptoms develop, in order to limit further spread of the highly contagious virus.

Public health officials warn that declining vaccination rates are increasing the risk of outbreaks. State data shows measles, mumps and rubella vaccination coverage among young children has dropped from 89 percent in 2017 to 66 percent as of early 2026. In Washtenaw County, the rate is slightly higher but still below national averages.

Medical experts say measles can lead to serious complications, particularly for young children, pregnant individuals and those with weakened immune systems.

Officials expect additional cases may emerge, especially among those who are unvaccinated or have unknown immunization status, and are urging residents to review their vaccination records and get immunized if needed.