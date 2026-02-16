Ripley County Fatal Crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A Madison man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., 37-year-old Tyler Dukes was traveling eastbound on U.S. 50 near Holton in his vehicle when, for reasons still unknown to State Police, his SUV crossed the center line near County Road 600 West. His vehicle moved directly into the path of a westbound commercial truck driven by 26-year-old Richard Murray of Florida.

Both vehicles overturned, with the truck coming to rest off the north side of the roadway.

Investigators say Dukes died at the scene, and Murray was taken to a hospital in Batesville and is expected to be okay.

The crash is under investigation.