February 16, 2026
Indiana News

Ripley County Fatal Crash

by Network Indiana0

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A Madison man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., 37-year-old Tyler Dukes was traveling eastbound on U.S. 50 near Holton in his vehicle when, for reasons still unknown to State Police, his SUV crossed the center line near County Road 600 West. His vehicle moved directly into the path of a westbound commercial truck driven by 26-year-old Richard Murray of Florida.

Both vehicles overturned, with the truck coming to rest off the north side of the roadway.

Investigators say Dukes died at the scene, and Murray was taken to a hospital in Batesville and is expected to be okay.

The crash is under investigation.

Related posts

Police: Woman killed 2 children, then self

Kayla Blakeslee

Water main break on Wells Street causes delays

Brooklyne Beatty

WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Marlin Stutzman Joins KB in Washington

Brian Ford

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.