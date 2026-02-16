Armed Individual In Mental Health Crisis Taken Into Custody On Baer Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a home in the 6800 block of Baer Road regarding an armed individual experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to police, arriving officers initially attempted to de-escalate the situation by encouraging the individual to exit the residence voluntarily in order to undergo a mental health evaluation. When those efforts were unsuccessful, additional specialized units were requested, including the department’s Emergency Services Team (EST), Crisis Response Team (CRT), and Air Support Unit (ASU).

Authorities said crisis negotiators were able to establish phone contact with the individual. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the person exited the home and was safely taken into custody without further incident.

The individual was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and treatment.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.