Roanoke EMS Captain Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

ROANOKE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Roanoke first responder was taken into custody Friday on federal charges.

Federal officers, along with local law enforcement, executed a search warrant at a home on W Vine Street in Roanoke, IN. 36-year-old William F. Edwards, an EMS Captain for the Roanoke Fire Department, was arrested on charges related to child pornography possession and distribution.

The arrest follows a thorough investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, working alongside the US Department of Homeland Security and the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce into illegal online activities.

William F. Edwards is currently facing prosecution in the US District Court for the Northern District of Indiana in Ft. Wayne.