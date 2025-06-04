Rokita Calls Out Butler, Depauw

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has raised concerns about the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies at Butler and DePauw universities.

Letters were sent by Rokita to the universities on May 28, stating that the schools may be violating their nonprofit tax-exempt status and be in violation of federal and state civil rights laws. He has requested information on admissions and hiring practices, as well as what guidance faculty and admissions staff are given regarding DEI policy.

Butler and DePauw both have DEI listed as one of their priorities within their strategic plans.

Rokita is asking for compliance from the universities with nonprofit standards and Indiana’s commitment to racial equality. He will determine based on their response if any further action is needed to be taken against the schools. The universities have until June 27 to get back to him.

Both universities have since released statements:

“Butler University is in receipt of a communication from the Office of the Attorney General and is currently reviewing the requests. The University takes seriously its commitment to compliance with all state and federal laws and will respond to the Office of the Attorney General within due time.”

“DePauw University, rooted in our Methodist tradition, has been dedicated to shaping the leaders the world needs since our founding in 1837. Guided by our institutional values of integrity and our commitment to excellence, we uphold high ethical standards and do not engage in unlawful discrimination in our admissions and hiring practices. We recruit and retain talented students, faculty, and staff who enrich our small and caring campus community and, in turn, are enriched by it, carrying forward DePauw’s tradition of supporting and creating positive changes in Indiana and throughout the world.”

Recently, Purdue University announced they would end all DEI activities and initiatives on their campus effective immediately. Indiana University also closed their office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion last month.